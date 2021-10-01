Voter registration deadline Oct. 4 for Texas constitutional election in November

The deadline to register to vote in the Texas constitutional election on Nov. 2 is Monday, Oct. 4. Staff photo by Daniel Clifton

Eight proposed amendments to the Texas constitution are on the ballot in the Nov. 2 election. The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 4.

Registration is required if a person isn’t already registered or needs to update their voter information. Texans can check their registration status as well as register on the Secretary of State’s website. They can also check with local county election offices — Burnet County, Llano County, and Blanco County — for registration information.

The constitutional election covers a gamut of topics. Proposed amendments include:

Proposition 1: Authorizes the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

Proposition 2: Authorizes a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

Proposition 3: Prohibits the state or a political subdivision of the state (local governments) from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

Proposition 4: Changes the eligibility requirements for a justice of the Texas Supreme Court, a judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

Proposition 5: Provides additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

Proposition 6: Establishes a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Proposition 7: Allows the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

Proposition 8: Authorizes the Texas Legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. armed forces who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

People will cast a “for” or “against” vote on each item. You can look at a sample ballot to review the measures.

Early voting is Oct. 18-29. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 22.

Contact your county elections office for more information or with specific questions on the voting processes and timelines.

