GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 4
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Oct. 4
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County
- discussion and possible action approving the issuance of request for proposal for Llano County tourism marketing services utilizing Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
- discussion on the proposed Llano County Game Room regulations and application for review
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
5 p.m. special board meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving general contractor rankings for the Athletic Fields project
- discussion and possible action approving Student Activity Center construction documents
- discussion and possible action regarding approval of temporary October COVID stipend pay for classroom teacher substitutes
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Marble Falls City Council
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- First Responders Month proclamation
- update from the Marble Falls Public Library
- discussion and action authorizing agreements with PNC Equipment Finance for the lease purchase of a fire engine not to exceed $862,804.26
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
On the agenda: discussion and action on sales contract between the EDC and Innovation Park LLC for Lot 10B, Block C, Section 3B of the Marble Falls Industrial Park
Thursday, Oct. 7
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.