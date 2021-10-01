Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 4

7 hours ago

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Oct. 4

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County
  • discussion and possible action approving the issuance of request for proposal for Llano County tourism marketing services utilizing Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
  • discussion on the proposed Llano County Game Room regulations and application for review

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District 

5 p.m. special board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving general contractor rankings for the Athletic Fields project
  • discussion and possible action approving Student Activity Center construction documents 
  • discussion and possible action regarding approval of temporary October COVID stipend pay for classroom teacher substitutes 

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Marble Falls City Council 

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls 

On the agenda: 

  • First Responders Month proclamation 
  • update from the Marble Falls Public Library
  • discussion and action authorizing agreements with PNC Equipment Finance for the lease purchase of a fire engine not to exceed $862,804.26

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. 

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and action on sales contract between the EDC and Innovation Park LLC for Lot 10B, Block C, Section 3B of the Marble Falls Industrial Park

Thursday, Oct. 7

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

DailyTrib.com

