GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Oct. 4

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Oct. 4

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning in Llano County

discussion and possible action approving the issuance of request for proposal for Llano County tourism marketing services utilizing Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.

discussion on the proposed Llano County Game Room regulations and application for review

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District

5 p.m. special board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action approving general contractor rankings for the Athletic Fields project

discussion and possible action approving Student Activity Center construction documents

discussion and possible action regarding approval of temporary October COVID stipend pay for classroom teacher substitutes

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Marble Falls City Council

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

First Responders Month proclamation

update from the Marble Falls Public Library

discussion and action authorizing agreements with PNC Equipment Finance for the lease purchase of a fire engine not to exceed $862,804.26

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Marble Falls Economic Development Corp.

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda: discussion and action on sales contract between the EDC and Innovation Park LLC for Lot 10B, Block C, Section 3B of the Marble Falls Industrial Park

Thursday, Oct. 7

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

