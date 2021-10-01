Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 24-30, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 24-30, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Santos Aguilera, 39, was arrested Sept. 24 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Sept. 27 to ICE.

Felicity Marie Cave, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault by contact-family violence. Released Sept. 25 on $500 bond.

Jayson Weyant Clough, 45, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24 by Burnet Police Department (BPD) and BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on $11,500 bonds.

Chris Garcia, 57, of Fort Worth was arrested Sept. 24 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 25 on $5,000 bond.

Tyler Wayne Leck, 24, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 24 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Daisy Nicole Moore, 21, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to maintain financial responsibility, speeding. Released Sept. 25 on $1,000 bonds.

Jerry David Pafford, 66, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24 by Burnet County Precinct 1 constable (CONST1) for aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Marcos Torres Sr., 61, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 24 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 27 on $4,000 bond.

Anthony Don Whitehead, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 24 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Martin Claude Wilkes, 55, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 24 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of controlled substance, deadly conduct.

Kendrick Pete Baladez, 37, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Michael Eugene Caldwell Jr., 39, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility, operating motor vehicle without license, theft. Released Sept. 26 on $2,500 bonds.

Sintico Benitez Chaparro, 43, of Smithville was arrested Sept. 25 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 26 on $15,000 bond.

Rochelle Deana Laridon, 47, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: SRA-possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gary Wayne McSweeney, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 25 by GSPD: assault on family/household member.

Gary Wade Roudabush, 43, of Bruceville was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: driving while license invalid. Released Sept. 26 on personal recognizance.

Edgar Ruiz-Lopez, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Dennis James Shapland, 55, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 25 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 26 on $5,000 bond.

Robert John Brackenridge, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 26 by Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA): possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 27 on $6,000 bonds.

Kenneth Eugene Courtney, 43, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brandy Ann Henry, 49, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 26 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 27 on $5,000 bond.

Billy Herrera Jr., 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 26 by CSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 27 on $2,500 bond.

Harlin Romero-Duarte, 27, was arrested Sept. 26 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 27 to ICE.

Clarence Nicholas Short, 42, of Austin was arrested Sept. 26 by CSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 29 on $10,000 bond.

Hydi Lorine Wall, 38, of Kyle was arrested Sept. 26 by CSPD: possession of controlled substance.

Bryan Zelaya-Mejia, 21, was arrested Sept. 26 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 27 to ICE.

David Alfred Gonsalez-Zepeda, 26, of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, was arrested Sept. 27 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 28 to ICE.

Aiden Ray Pangborn, 17, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Sept. 28 on personal recognizance.

George Thomas Schilling, 41, of Spicewood/Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: parole violation, harassment, unlawful electronic transmission.

Michael Jonathan Schmidt, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Rebecca Lyn Snider, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 27 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 29 on $3,500 bond.

Tracy Renee Stafford, 33, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-theft of mail, bond revocation-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Terri Lynne Wilkes, 56, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 27 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Amada C. Aparicio-Diaz, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 28 by MFPD: failure to appear, driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to yield right of way, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-failure to appear.

Sergio Fernandez-Martinez, 56, of Austin was arrested Sept. 28 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 29 to ICE.

Nicholas Dean Griffin, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: no driver’s license.

Robert Edward Moreno, 26, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $5,500 bonds.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 28 by BCSO: SRA-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Justin Blake Fowler, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 29 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Melanie Marie Capone, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 30 by MFPD: public nuisance, vicious animal, animal running at large, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tanner Joseph McGehee, 20, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 30 by MFPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Selina Lyon Nail, 47, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $75,000 bond.

Gregory Silva, 63, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-illegal dumping, bond revocation-unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

John Charles Terry, 44, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 30 by Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant.

Karla Brooke Williams, 41, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 30 by MFPD: theft of property. Released same day on $2,500 bond.