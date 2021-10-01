Support Community Press

Burn bans lifted after rainstorms

7 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

After the Highland Lakes received several inches of rain this week, officials lifted burn bans in Burnet and Llano counties and the city of Marble Falls as of Friday, Oct. 1.

According to the National Weather Service, the area could get more rain Friday through Saturday, Oct. 2, with chances tapering off by Sunday.

The risk of flooding has also increased, especially at low-water crossings. You should never attempt to drive over a flooded roadway or crossing; 6 inches of water can cause tires to lose traction, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Drivers going around road barriers could face a fine or a ticket.

While burn bans have been lifted, residents should pay attention to conditions before burning. Contact your sheriff’s office or fire department prior to burning for the latest information on conditions and dangers. 

DailyTrib.com

