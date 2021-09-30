Next stage of Lakeside Park improvements to begin as EDC signs agreement

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. entered a professional services agreement with Stantec for the next steps of Lakeside Park Phase 1B improvements, which include modifications to the old powerhouse site on the lake. Staff photo

The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. will work with Stantec, an engineering services company, in developing the next steps of Lakeside Park Phase 1B improvements. The EDC approved entering a $553,095 professional services agreement with the company during its Monday, Sept. 27, meeting.

Stantec will spend the next eight months working on design development and construction drawings for the improvements, which include to the old powerhouse structure on Lake Marble Falls, a connecting boardwalk, and a walking trail extension. Once those steps are complete, the EDC will bring in a contractor to oversee and finish construction, which is expected to take about a year.

“We are trying to keep the timeline for this project as consistent as possible with the (Marble Falls hotel and conference center) project so that we can open everything at roughly the same time,” EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher said in a statement.

One of Stantec’s goals throughout the design and engineering process will be to keep construction costs down while also maintaining the integrity of the project, Fletcher said.

Portions of the project will be paid for through $8 million of sales-tax revenue bonds discussed during an Aug. 4 meeting.

