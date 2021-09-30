Support Community Press

Marble Falls Family Camp Out back on for Oct. 16-17

9 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

After summer rains led to a cancelation, the Marble Falls Family Camp Out is rescheduled for Oct. 16-17 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. Check-in for the overnight event begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16. Check-out is 11 a.m. the following morning. 

For $35 per campsite, participants can bring up to five guests and two tents to enjoy private access to Johnson Park. Reservations include a s’mores bundle, kayak access, glow sticks, and a complimentary Sunday morning breakfast. Family-friendly presentations on nature will be provided by Master Naturalists and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. 

Reservations must be made by Oct. 13. For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation website

