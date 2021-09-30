Support Community Press

Interview with Voice of the Dallas Cowboys on KBEY ‘Wake Up Show’ Oct. 1

7 hours ago
Voice of the Dallas Cowboys Brad Sham

Tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune to listen to an interview with Brad Sham, the play-by-play commentator for the Dallas Cowboys, as he joins "Wake Up Show" host Joel Burke at 7:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Courtesy photo

Brad Sham, the voice of the Dallas Cowboys, will be on the “Wake Up Show” on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune at 7:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The “Wake Up Show” is hosted by KBEY operations manager Joel Burke.

Sham has been a play-by-play announcer for college football and basketball games and is in his 44th year calling Cowboys’ games. He first began in 1977 when Tom Landry served as the head coach followed by Jimmy Johnson, Barry Switzer, and every head coach since. Sham’s career spans five decades. 

Sham wrote “Stadium Stories: The Dallas Cowboys,” published in 2003, about his favorite “colorful tales of America’s team.” He was part of the first class inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2002.

Though Sham is known mostly for his work on radio, he also has an acting credit. He played a reporter in Oliver Stone’s movie “W” in 2008.

You can listen to the interview over the air, online at KBEYFM.com, or via the KBEY app. Listen to Sham call Dallas Cowboys games on KBEY by tuning your radio dial to 103.9 FM.

DailyTrib.com

