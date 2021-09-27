Man wanted on murder charge in custody

Robert Williams turned himself into the Llano County Sheriff’s Office in connection to several felony charges related to a July 24 accident that killed a woman. Courtesy photo

Llano County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed that Robert Williams turned himself in Sunday, Sept 26, after they issued a request for help locating the man.

Williams was booked into the Llano County Jail on charges of murder, evading arrest causing death, and evading arrest with a vehicle. The charges all stem from a July 24 motorcycle crash that led to the death of Farren Michelle Hawkins.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on RM 2900 in the Kingsland area after a high-speed chase. The pursuit began in the Marble Falls area, including on Main Street, before heading west on RR 1431 through Granite Shoals. Officers from Marble Falls and Granite Shoals were involved. Llano County deputies picked it up at the county line.

Both the driver, identified as Williams, and the passenger, identified as Hawkins, were transported to the hospital.

Hawkins died four days later.

On Friday, Sept. 24, LCSO asked the public for help in locating Roberts, who was believed to be in either Marble Falls or Kingsland.

No bond information was available at publication time.

editor@thepicayune.com