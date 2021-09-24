Law enforcement looking for man charged with murder in fatal motorcycle crash

Robert Williams could possibly be in the Marble Falls or Kingsland areas, according to the Llano County Sheriff's Office.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Robert Williams, who has been charged with murder.

Williams was the driver in a July 24 motorcycle crash that killed passenger Farren Michelle Hawkins. He is wanted for murder, evading arrest causing death, and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on RM 2900 in the Kingsland area after a high-speed chase. The chase included Main Street in Marble Falls and RR 1431 west toward Granite Shoals. Officers from Marble Falls and Granite Shoals were involved. The Llano County Sheriff’s office picked it up at the Llano County line.

Both the driver and the passenger were transported to the hospital.

LCSO Chief Deputy Brad Evans said officials believed he could be in Marble Falls with a family member, but are now receiving word that he could be in Kingsland. Williams’ last known address was in Marble Falls.

If you have any information concerning Williams’ whereabouts, contact the Llano County Sheriff’s Office at 325-247-5767.

Tips can also be made to the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-8477 or through the website and could be eligible for a cash reward. All tipsters remain anonymous.

