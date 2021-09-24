Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 10-23, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 10-23, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Casey Jasper Elderkin, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, stalking. Released Sept. 13 on $60,000 bonds.

Destiny Jade Everard, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 10 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of controlled substance, failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released Sept. 11 on $4,000 bonds.

Rachelle Rhenea Gonzales, 31, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD: capias pro fine-possession of marijuana. Released same day after paying fine.

Philip Austin Morris, 41, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 10 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): parole violation.

Lane Alan Peavy, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 10 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): bond forfeiture-tamper/fabricate physical evidence, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, no driver’s license, bond forfeiture-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD: parole violation.

Justin Neal Watson, 40, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 10 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 11 on $5,000 bond.

Whitney A. Williams, 58, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 10 by BCSO: violation of protection order. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Carli Le Ann Wilson, 23, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 10 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): motion to adjudicate-possession of controlled substance, motion to adjudicate-possession of marijuana, capias pro fine-failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 20 to outside agency.

Hazel Erin Brown, 34, of Round Mountain was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO: interfering with public duties. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Theresa Anne McGuffey, 60, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD: theft of property. Released Sept. 12 on $1,000 bond.

Nadia Dominique Padilla, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 12 on personal recognizance.

Savannah Dawn Roeder, 32, of Johnson City was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, theft of property. Released Sept. 12 on $2,000 bonds.

Charles Wayne Saul, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 11 by BCSO: motion to revoke-theft of property. Released Sept. 20 on $20,000 bond.

Jonathan Torres, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 11 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 12 on $2,000 bond.

Jason Cane McMinn, 48, of Abilene was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.

Eddie Cliff Ramirez, 32, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: assault on pregnant person, assault on family/household member.

Tammy Rae Williams, 58, of Clyde was arrested Sept. 12 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Sept. 14 on $20,000 bond.

Daniel Hainsworth, 28, of London, England, was arrested Sept. 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 14 to ICE.

Bethany Ann Marks, 18, of Liskeard, Cornwall, England, was arrested Sept. 13 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 14 to ICE.

Lane Alan Peavy, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 13 by BCSO: capias pro fine-speeding, capias pro fine-no driver’s license.

Cristian Todd Brackenridge, 28, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: motion to revoke bond-assault on pregnant person, surety surrender-violation of bond/protective order, criminal mischief.

Mathew Nazzerino Defelice II, 23, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: surety surrender-sexual assault.

Samantha Ashley Freitag, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Billy Fulton, 53, of Florence was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Jerald Lee Lindt Jr., 42, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of controlled substance.

Rebbeca Anne Marlow, 33, of Waco was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, driving with invalid license, bail jumping/failure to appear, public intoxication.

Nicole Kathleen Oberschlake, 30, of Leander was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: surety surrender-unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Sept. 23 on $10,000 bond.

Jessi Sabri Paredes, 40, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 17 on personal recognizance.

Pete Renteria Jr., 49, of Austin was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD: speeding, expired registration, driving with suspended license. Released Sept. 15 on personal recognizance.

Carl Glenn Robets, 38, of Bruceville was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Robert Guerra Silva, 61, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): parole violation.

David Anthony Smith, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 14 by MFPD: violation of promise to appear, running red light, no valid driver’s license. Released Sept. 17 on personal recognizance.

Erica Kay Smith, 46, of Florence was arrested Sept. 14 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 15 on personal recognizance.

William Ray Young Jr., 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 14 by CSPD: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Yisely Bernardini, 29, of Austin was arrested Sept. 15 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 16 to ICE.

Jilson Roland Flores-Flores, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 15 by GSPD: speeding, no driver’s license. Released Sept. 16 on personal recognizance.

German Hernandez, 30, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Kirby Alan Jett, 61, of Houston was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Louis Lamar Long Jr., 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO: continuous violence against family, violation of bond/protective order. Released same day on $20,000 bonds.

Kristi Hunter McNair, 61, of Lago Vista was arrested Sept. 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Monica Marie Saenz, 28, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 15 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 17 on $1,000 bond.

Anthony Moreno Witcher, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 15 by GSPD: speeding, expired driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Noel Free Anders, 24, of Killeen was arrested Sept. 16 by BPD/BCSO: possession of controlled substance, driving with invalid license, parole violation.

Kevin Espindola-Garcia, 21, of Austin was arrested Sept. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 17 to ICE.

Emmanuel Bernabe Garcia, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 16 by CSPD: driving with invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 17 on personal recognizance.

Sarah Elizabeth Levering, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16 by BPD: capias pro fine-speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 17 after laying out fine.

Marvin Gene Lewis III, 40, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Lane Alan Peavy, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 16 by BTPD: possession of controlled substance.

David Anthony Woodall, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 16 by Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): sexual abuse of child-continuous, surety surrender-tampering with witness.

Bonnie Lorraine Wrubel, 53, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive, possession of controlled substance.

Bailey Wayne Carr, 22, of Rowena was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate-possession of controlled substance.

Carlos Escalante, 55, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: commitment-sex offender’s duty to register.

Roger James Gonzalez, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, theft.

Jesus Medina-De Lira, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 18 on $3,000 bond.

Noel Rodriguez, 20, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $16,000 bond.

Jose Rodriguez-Esparza, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 17 by MFPD: injury to child/elderly/disabled, assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 18 on $8,000 bonds.

Gerardo Rodriguez-Sanchez, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 17 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 18 on $5,000 bond.

Robert Douglas Selby, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Trevor James Sherry, 31, of Weatherford was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Haley Nicole Wall, 28, of Cherokee was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with vehicle. Released same day on $60,000 bond.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Jesse Lorenzo Adams, 24, of Leander was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass. Released same day on $6,000 bond.

Kristopher Julian Burke, 48, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released Sept. 19 on $500 bond.

James Thomas Davis, 48, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 18 by BPD: capias pro fine-speeding, evading arrest/detention.

Jeremiah Alan James, 22, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 18 by MFPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 19 on $500 bond.

Christy McDonald, 46, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 18 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance.

Michael Orozco, 38, of San Antonio was arrested Sept. 18 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 23 on $90,000 bonds.

Jerome David Pierce, 40, of San Saba was arrested Sept. 18 by BCSO: unauthorized use of vehicle.

Adriana Bernal-Roman, 60, of Aguas, Calientes, Peru, was arrested Sept. 19 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 20 to ICE.

Ishiah Malik Carson, 26, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 19 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to report accident. Released same day after paying fine.

Omar Hernandez-Mendez, 33, was arrested Sept. 19 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 21 to ICE.

Erick Orlando Ibarra-Villasusa, 27, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: continuous violence against the family. Released Sept. 20 on $10,000 bond.

Jose Ricardo Perez-Orduna, 30, was arrested Sept. 19 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 21 to ICE.

Travis Wayne Wright, 23, of Llano was arrested Sept. 19 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Samira Renee Ortega, 29, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 20 by BPD: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 21 on $3,500 bond.

Margarito Banda-Zeledon, 28, of Leander was arrested Sept. 21 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 23 on $5,000 bond.

Daniel Aubrey Biskamp, 37, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Sept. 22 on $2,500 bond.

Cody Randall Kincheloe, 33, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 21 by BPD: speeding, no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Sept. 22 after paying fine.

Edith Necole Pearson, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 21 by MFPD: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, driving wrong way in designated lane. Released Sept. 22 on personal recognizance.

Britney Lynn Roy-Lyon, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 21 by MFPD: failure to appear-driving with invalid license, parent contributing to truant conduct. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Luis Manuel Diaz, 54, of Austin was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property, bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Lane Alan Peavy, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jorge Alejandro Roman, 28, of Comfort was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: SRA-assault on family/household member, motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention.

Dallas Wayne Smith, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-criminal mischief. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Richard Phillip Spradling, 23, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with vehicle, theft of property.

Cody Tyler Swann, 26, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: surety surrender-resisting arrest/search/transport. Released same day with credit for time served.

Gabriel Christopher Wiliams, 27, of Elgin was arrested Sept. 22 by BCSO: criminal mischief.

Jaime Yanez-Alejos, 34, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 22 by BTPD: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. Released Sept. 23 on $50,000 bond.

Dwayne Cole, 55, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Howard Lane Maddox, 35, of Irving was arrested Sept. 23 by BCSO: possession of marijuana.