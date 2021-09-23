Jeff Sellers running for Burnet County Precinct 3 justice of the peace

Jeff Sellers has announced that he is running for the Republican nomination for justice of the peace for Precinct 3. The primary is March 1, 2022. The general election is set for Nov. 8, 2022.

The 22-year Burnet County resident operates an investigations, firearms training, and emergency management business that serves all of Texas, according to a Thursday, Sept. 23, media release. He has volunteered with the Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department for 2½ years and supports first responders and the military. He is also a youth mentor.

Sellers’ experience also includes advanced rental and dispute mediation prior to court appearances, fugitive recovery, and private investigations.

If elected, he “is excited about serving his community and upholding our laws while providing compassion when able” and “plans on working closely with law enforcement and other city, county and state leaders to insure our community is safe and to see that justice is served for those who choose to violate the law.”

For more information, visit Sellers’ website or email him at jeff@jeff4jp.com.

