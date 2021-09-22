Horseshoe Bay citizens academy starts Oct. 7

Two spots remain for this year’s class of Horseshoe Bay’s Dottie Anderson Citizens Academy: HSB 101, which teaches students the inner workings of the city of Horseshoe Bay.

“There are many benefits to our citizens’ academy,” City Manager Stan Farmer said. “One is the educating of our citizens about their local city government. Second, many of the graduates feel more comfortable volunteering to serve on city committees. In the end, it is all about practicing our ‘People Helping People’ motto bringing citizens together.”

The academy, which starts Oct. 7, has nine classes on Thursday afternoons through Dec. 9 with a skip Thanksgiving week. Classes are 2-4 p.m., and each session will examine one part of local government. Farmer or a department head will serve as instructors. Topics include police, fire, utilities, finance, code enforcement, development services, and municipal court. The last session is graduation. One hundred residents have attended eight academies.

This year’s class will be limited to 10 students in order to practice social distancing. If interested, print out and complete the online application and email it to Farmer at sfarmer@horseshoe-bay-tx.gov.

“The application takes two minutes to fill out,” he said. “Anytime you can educate the public about the government, it helps.”

