Same-day, next-day deliveries for USPS business customers now local

Highland Lakes businesses can now take advantage of a U.S. Postal Service pilot program that provides same-day or next-day delivery of packages. The program began in Dallas and Houston in July and has now expanded to other areas, including Burnet and Llano counties.

The U.S. Postal Service’s Connect Local pilot is now available in Marble Falls, Burnet, Bertram, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, and Llano. The new service offers neighborhood businesses local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at the same rates as large shippers.

The program launched July 19 at seven Dallas and Houston sites and is now available at 736 Texas postal facility locations, including 60 in Central Texas. More pilot locations will be added in the coming months.

It is part of a broader USPS Connect program that is being rolled out in stages to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for fast local and regional deliveries and returns.

Once business customers are enrolled in the program and agree to terms and conditions, they enter package information online and then bring their prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the postal facility closest to their package destinations. In return, they get delivery rates that are usually only available to large-volume shippers.

“This is the first time in the history of the organization that we’ve piloted this type of process,” said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer and executive vice president.

USPS Connect is a major component of the organization’s 10-year Delivering for America plan and is expected to contribute to the plan’s goal of $24 billion in net revenue growth by offering direct access to the Postal Service’s delivery network.

It will also help businesses meet today’s e-commerce expectations. According to a recent report, 87 percent of consumers say the shipping experience directly impacts their decision to shop with a merchant again. Another recent report found over half of consumers (51 percent) have purchased more from local retailers over the past six months, and experts expect this trend to continue.

How to use the USPS Connect Local service:

Submit your business contact information at www.uspsconnect.com. A USPS representative will contact you to agree to the online terms and conditions.

Next, visit USPS Click-N-Ship to enter package information, print shipping labels, prepay for postage, and receive tracking numbers, all in one place. No software integration is needed.

Bring your prepaid labeled packages directly to the back dock of the designated postal facility first thing in the morning (5-7 a.m.) for same-day delivery or 30 minutes before closing to receive next-day delivery to the ZIP codes served by that location. Present your Click-N-Ship SCAN form and packages to the clerk.

Carriers deliver the packages as part of their daily routes.

For more information, business customers may call 855-MY-USPS-CONNECT (855-698-7772) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, email USPSConnect@usps.gov, or visit uspsconnect.com.

