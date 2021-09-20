Divers recover body of missing man from Lake LBJ near Horseshoe Bay

The body of a 48-year-old man was recovered from Lake LBJ on Saturday, Sept. 18, after he went into the lake from a watercraft but did not resurface.

Game wardens and other emergency units responded to a possible drowning on Lake LBJ near Horseshoe Bay at about 8:50 p.m., according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

When game wardens arrived at the scene, they learned the man had entered the water from a boat but did not come back up. The game wardens spoke with witnesses and were able to determine the approximate location where the man went into the water.

Game wardens then used side-scan sonar to locate the victim. The Buchanan Dam Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team were able to retrieve the man’s body.

The subject was declared dead, and officials have ordered an autopsy.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials had not released the man’s name as of publication time.

