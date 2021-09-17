Support Community Press

One dead in US 281 crash in Blanco County

2 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

A collision between two heavy trucks on Thursday, Sept. 16, on U.S. 281 just north of Johnson City left one person dead.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s initial report, a 2007 Freightliner boom truck was traveling south on on the highway when it crossed into oncoming traffic. The Freightliner collided with a northbound 1999 Peterbilt semi-truck hauling a dump trailer.

The collision occurred at 8:19 a.m. about one-tenth of a mile north of the Oak Court intersection. Crews shut down traffic for a period of time so first responders could work the scene. 

The driver of the Freightliner was pronounced dead at the scene. The DPS hasn’t released the driver’s name yet.

The driver of the Peterbilt was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Marble Falls.

The collision remains under investigation, and a crash report will be available once the investigation is completed. 

