Whitewater Express Car Wash is located at 1212 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Whitewater Express Car Wash, 1212 RR 1431 West in Marble Falls, is now open for business.

Car wash visitors drive their vehicles through a “river tunnel” that takes care of washing, wheel cleaning, and drying. Upon exiting, patrons have access to free vacuums, airguns, and towels located on site.

Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

editor@thepicayune.com