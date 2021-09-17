Marble Falls issues citywide burn ban

Marble Falls has issued a burn ban within city limits beginning Friday, Sept. 17. Burn permits from the fire marshal’s office will not be issued until restrictions are lifted.

The ban was put in place “due to a lack of rainfall and elevated drought conditions,” according to a statement released by the city. The ban was enacted by Fire Marshal Tommy Crane and will remain until further notice.

The ban only applies to outside burning of brush, Crane said.

For more information on outdoor burning guidelines and restrictions, visit the city website.

While Marble Falls has chosen to enact a ban, Burnet County commissioners held off on instituting a countywide ban during a Sept. 14 meeting. Commissioners noted that weather conditions would continue to be monitored and used to determine whether or not a ban was necessary.

County government can institute a burn ban at any time. The neighboring counties of Llano, Lampasas, and San Saba all have burn bans currently in place.

