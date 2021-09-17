Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Marble Falls issues citywide burn ban

3 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
Outdoor burning of brush

Marble Falls has issued a burn ban within city limits beginning Friday, Sept. 17. Burn permits from the fire marshal’s office will not be issued until restrictions are lifted.

The ban was put in place “due to a lack of rainfall and elevated drought conditions,” according to a statement released by the city. The ban was enacted by Fire Marshal Tommy Crane and will remain until further notice. 

The ban only applies to outside burning of brush, Crane said.

For more information on outdoor burning guidelines and restrictions, visit the city website

While Marble Falls has chosen to enact a ban, Burnet County commissioners held off on instituting a countywide ban during a Sept. 14 meeting. Commissioners noted that weather conditions would continue to be monitored and used to determine whether or not a ban was necessary. 

County government can institute a burn ban at any time. The neighboring counties of Llano, Lampasas, and San Saba all have burn bans currently in place.

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags:

You Might Like

One dead in US 281 crash in Blanco County

2 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

NEW BIZ: Drive-through Whitewater Express Car Wash opens in Marble Falls

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 20

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 5 =