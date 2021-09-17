GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 20
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Sept. 20
Burnet Consolidated Independent School District
6 p.m. regular board meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet
- discussion and possible action approving revisions to the board operating procedures
- discussion and possible action approving a resolution nominating directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23
- discussion and possible action approving a revision to the 2021-22 school year calendar
Marble Falls Independent School District
6 p.m. regular board meeting
Marble Falls High School commons (front entrance), 2101 Mustang Drive
- discussion and possible action on district and campus improvement plans and goals
- discussion and possible action on class size waivers
- discussion and possible action on the Effective Schools Framework (ESF) Grant and the E3 Alliance Partnership
Thursday, Sept. 21
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 800 Second St, Marble Falls
The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the city website for more information.
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- public hearing on the adoption of the fiscal year 2022 budget
- discussion and possible action adopting the fiscal year 2022 budget