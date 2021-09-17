Support Community Press

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 20

3 hours ago

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, Sept. 20

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District 

6 p.m. regular board meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier St., Burnet 

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action approving revisions to the board operating procedures
  • discussion and possible action approving a resolution nominating directors for the Burnet Central Appraisal District for 2022-23 
  • discussion and possible action approving a revision to the 2021-22 school year calendar 

Marble Falls Independent School District 

6 p.m. regular board meeting

Marble Falls High School commons (front entrance), 2101 Mustang Drive  

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action on district and campus improvement plans and goals
  • discussion and possible action on class size waivers 
  • discussion and possible action on the Effective Schools Framework (ESF) Grant and the E3 Alliance Partnership

Thursday, Sept. 21

Marble Falls City Council 

6 p.m. regular meeting 

Council Chambers, 800 Second St, Marble Falls 

The agenda was not available at the time of publication. Visit the city website for more information. 

Horseshoe Bay City Council 

3 p.m. regular meeting 

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • public hearing on the adoption of the fiscal year 2022 budget 
  • discussion and possible action adopting the fiscal year 2022 budget 

DailyTrib.com

