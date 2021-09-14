Under-construction Burnet commercial site has interest from businesses

The U.S. 281 South Commercial Park is under construction in Burnet. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Construction is progressing at the U.S. 281 South Commercial Park site, located at the corner of Houston Clinton Drive and 281 South in Burnet. Work began in late August.

The 13-acre park will include about six commercial lots and potentially a hotel.

The site is being prepared on spec by the Burnet Economic Development Corp.

No businesses have signed on as of yet, but, in his weekly report, Burnet City Manager David Vaughn said the city has received a number of calls from interested parties.

