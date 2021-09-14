HR Director Luther running for Burnet County clerk position

Sara Ann Luther recently announced she is seeking the Republican nomination for the Burnet County clerk position. She is currently the county’s human resources director.

County Clerk Janet Parker is retiring.

“As county clerk, my goal will be to continue to provide the most up-to-date services for the citizens of Burnet County in a friendly and welcoming manner,” Luther stated in a media release. “I will work to establish an office in Marble Falls to provide easier access to these services for our citizens in southern Burnet County.”

The primary is March 1, 2022. If Luther wins, she will head to the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. Earlier in the year, Stephanie McCormick also announced her intentions to run for the county clerk position.

Luther has more than 30 years’ experience in management, education, and county government with over three years in her current role as human resources director and previous experience as county deputy treasurer.

As an educator, she served on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District’s District Technology Committee and District Advisory Committee, was a co-sponsor of the Burnet Middle School Student Council, and was faculty advisor for the middle school’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.

Luther is a past director of the Burnet Chamber of Commerce and the Burnet County Fair and Rodeo Association, for which she served as secretary/treasurer. She is the current treasurer of the Burnet County Republican Club.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Southwest Texas State University, now Texas State University. She continued her education at the Rio Grande College branch of Sul Ross University, where she acquired her teaching certification.

She and her husband, Jim Luther Jr., have been married for more than 27 years. Their son, Jess, attends Texas A&M University; daughter Hunter is a junior at Burnet High School.

