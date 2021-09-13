WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Marble Falls Rotary remembers 9/11
The Marble Falls Rotary Club held its 19th commemoration and tribute to first responders in Johnson Park on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Terrorists in hijacked commercial planes killed 2,996 people at three sites that day two decades ago: the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where U.S. Airline Flight 93 crashed. That plane was believed to be on its way to the Capitol building.