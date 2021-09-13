WINDOW ON THE HIGHLAND LAKES: Marble Falls Rotary remembers 9/11

LEFT: Rotary Club President Lorinda Peters plays "Amazing Grace" during the ceremony. CENTER: Marble Falls Fire Chief Russell Sander rings the bell to honor fallen firefighters and police officers. RIGHT: Horseshoe Bay Assistant Fire Chief Stephanie Black reads the history of the bell ringing for fallen firefighters, a time-honored tradition across the country. More than 60 Marble Falls first responders attended the event. Also attending were Burnet County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther, Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery, and county Human Resources Director Sara Ann Luther. Photos by Mark Stracke

The Marble Falls Rotary Club held its 19th commemoration and tribute to first responders in Johnson Park on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Terrorists in hijacked commercial planes killed 2,996 people at three sites that day two decades ago: the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where U.S. Airline Flight 93 crashed. That plane was believed to be on its way to the Capitol building.