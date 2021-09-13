Tropical storm should bring scattered rain, cooler temperatures to the Highland Lakes

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the mid-Texas coast late Monday, Sept. 13. The Highland Lakes will likely escape its wrath, but it could get a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain along with cooler temperatures. NOAA image

As the Texas Gulf Coast braces for the impact of Tropical Storm Nicholas, the Highland Lakes is expecting the system to bring only cooler temperatures and scattered rain.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the tropical storm is expected to make landfall along the mid-Texas coast late Monday, Sept. 13. Based on the latest information, the storm will track along the coast and East Texas before degrading to a tropical depression over Northeast Texas later in the week.

Most of the rainfall, along with the storm surge, should hug the coastal and eastern counties and communities.

In the Highland Lakes, the storm is expected to bring a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall through Thursday, Sept. 16.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a 30-40 percent chance of thunderstorms and rainfall for the Highland Lakes area Monday-Thursday, which should taper off by Friday.

The Highland Lakes forecast also calls for milder temperatures with highs in the mid-80s through Wednesday. As the storm moves to the northeast later in the week, drier air and higher temperatures — uppers 80s and lower 90s — should return by Thursday and Friday.

