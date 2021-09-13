Sisters United Alliance president to speak to Burnet County Democrats

Sherrie Matula, the co-founder and president of Sisters United Alliance, will share how to get registered but non-voting, left-leaning women to the polls during the Burnet County Democratic Club‘s virtual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Zoom event starts at 11:30 a.m.

Newsletter subscribers will receive a link to register for the meeting. Others may request registration information by emailing info@bcdctx.org.

“We have all heard that Texas is not a red state, it is a non-voting state. Well, the work done by Sisters United proves we can change that with a little effort,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson in a BCDC media release. “Sisters United increased voter turnout by double digits among targeted women voters in 2016, 2018, and 2020. We need that here in Burnet County.”

Matula and Diane Mosier co-founded Sisters United Alliance in 2015 to activate registered but non-voting women in Texas who lean Democratic.

According to her bio on the Sisters United website, Matula has been active in Democratic causes for more than 50 years. Her experience includes running for a Texas House District, serving as chair of a Texas Senate District, and being chair of Harris County Democratic clubs and organizations in 2016 and 2018.

She is a native Texan who grew up in Austin. She graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in education and now lives in Houston with her husband, Mike. They have two daughters who live and work in the Houston area.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram and visit bcdctx.org for membership information. The Burnet County Democratic Club general membership meets monthly via Zoom until further notice due to the current spike in COVID 19 cases.