Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Sisters United Alliance president to speak to Burnet County Democrats

12 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Sherrie Matula of Sisters United Alliance

Sherrie Matula, co-founder and president of Sisters United Alliance. Photo from sistersunitedalliance.com

Sherrie Matula, the co-founder and president of Sisters United Alliance, will share how to get registered but non-voting, left-leaning women to the polls during the Burnet County Democratic Club‘s virtual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Zoom event starts at 11:30 a.m.

Newsletter subscribers will receive a link to register for the meeting. Others may request registration information by emailing info@bcdctx.org.  

“We have all heard that Texas is not a red state, it is a non-voting state. Well, the work done by Sisters United proves we can change that with a little effort,” said club Vice President Mary Thompson in a BCDC media release. “Sisters United increased voter turnout by double digits among targeted women voters in 2016, 2018, and 2020. We need that here in Burnet County.”

Matula and Diane Mosier co-founded Sisters United Alliance in 2015 to activate registered but non-voting women in Texas who lean Democratic.  

According to her bio on the Sisters United website, Matula has been active in Democratic causes for more than 50 years. Her experience includes running for a Texas House District, serving as chair of a Texas Senate District, and being chair of Harris County Democratic clubs and organizations in 2016 and 2018.  

She is a native Texan who grew up in Austin. She graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in education and now lives in Houston with her husband, Mike. They have two daughters who live and work in the Houston area.

Follow BCDCTX on Twitter and Instagram and visit bcdctx.org for membership information. The Burnet County Democratic Club general membership meets monthly via Zoom until further notice due to the current spike in COVID 19 cases.

DailyTrib.com

See author's posts

Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like

2017 Marble Falls graduates and friends killed in one-car accident

8 hours ago | Daniel Clifton

Tow Community Center spaghetti and bake sale fundraiser is Sept. 18

8 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Highland Lakes communities commemorate 9/11 with first responder lunches, more

9 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

7 + ten =