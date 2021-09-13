Burnet CISD Superintendent McBurnett gets contract extension and raise

Superintendent Keith McBurnett (left) discusses COVID-19 protocols at a Burnet Consolidated Independent School District board meeting in March 2021. During a Sept. 7 meeting, the Board of Trustees voted to extend McBurnett’s contract through June 30, 2025. Courtesy photo

After almost a decade as the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District superintendent, Keith McBurnett isn’t looking to move on anytime soon — and the the Board of Trustees want to keep it that way.

The board voted unanimously during a Sept. 7 meeting to extend his contract through June 30, 2025. McBurnett became the BCISD superintendent in March 2012.

Under the extension, the board set McBurnett’s annual salary at $205,000, which includes a bump of $9,730 from his previous salary.

During the past 18 months, McBurnett has helped lead the district through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as plan for coming growth. In May, the superintendent helped usher through a $52.5 million bond while still managing to reduce the BCISD property tax rate by more than 6 cents for the coming fiscal year. The reduction marks several years the district has been able to cut the property tax rate.

BCISD also earned a perfect score this year in the Texas Education Agency’s financial accountability system, and Moody’s upgraded the district’s bond rating to Aa2 earlier this year, the third highest in rankings. BCISD has also continued to excel in academics under McBurnett’s guidance.

In 2015, BCISD earned the H-E-B Excellence in Education Small School District Award. The district landed on the 2017 seventh annual CollegeBoard AP Honor Roll. BCISD was one of 22 districts in Texas to earn that honor.

McBurnett is, however, the first to say he could not have done it on his own, with teachers, administrators, staff, students, families, and board members as partners in the district’s success.

“I am extremely blessed to live in this community and work alongside our Board of Trustees,” McBurnett stated in a media release. “The past two years have been filled with challenges that no one could have ever predicted, and I appreciate the board’s constant focus on the well-being of our students and staff. I recognize the areas in which we can improve as a District, and I look forward to building upon the success we’ve enjoyed in the past, as we continue to craft an inspiring future for all of our students.”

McBurnett has been in education for 28 years, including stints as a classroom teacher, an assistant principal and principal, and in a number of administrative roles. Along with his district duties, McBurnett is active in several community organizations, including the Hill Country Community Foundation and the Rotary Club of Burnet.

His wife, Pat, retired from public education, serving as a kindergarten teacher. They have two sons, both Burnet High School graduates. Son Colin is a middle school teacher and coach in Lewisville ISD; son Connor attends the University of North Texas.

