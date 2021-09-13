2017 Marble Falls graduates and friends killed in one-car accident

GoFundMe accounts have been set up for the families of Brian Rivera-Sanchez (left) and Oscar Martinez, who died Saturday, Sept. 11, in a car accident. The two friends graduated from Marble Falls High School in 2017. Courtesy photos

Tragedy struck two families over the weekend when two young men were killed in an accident on Texas 71 in Llano County.

Friends and 2017 Marble Falls High School graduates Brian Rivera-Sanchez and Oscar Martinez, both 22, died in a one-vehicle accident.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, troopers responded to the fatal crash on the highway about a mile east of Horseshoe Bay at about noon Saturday.

The 2006 Ford F-150 in which they were traveling west on Texas 71 left the road for “unknown reasons” and rolled into a creekbed, according to the report.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. Rivera-Sanchez was from Granite Shoals. Martinez was from Marble Falls.

The DPS report stated that the crash might have happened overnight Friday or in the early morning hours of Saturday and was not discovered until later.

Friends and family of the two men have set up GoFundMe accounts to help with funeral expenses. Here are the links to Rivera-Sanchez’s page and Martinez’s page.

Both were members of the Marble Falls soccer team while in high school. In a Tweet, coach Rick Hoover described them as “2 of the best young men I have ever known.”

