Mustangs dominate in 46-6 win over Akins

The Marble Falls High School football team, Starlettes, and cheerleaders celebrated the Mustangs’ 46-6 victory against Austin Akins on Sept. 10. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls High School football team took a business-like approach in remaining unbeaten while giving Austin Akins its first loss of the season in a 46-6 victory Friday, Sept. 10, at Mustang Stadium.

“Everything was working for us tonight,” senior quarterback Jake Becker said. “The offensive line did everything perfect, We couldn’t ask more from our offensive line. The defense played great, the backs handled the ball. Can’t ask for anything better.”

The Mustangs (3-0, District 14-5A Division II) continued their impressive streak of scoring touchdowns on every offensive possession except one. Against Akins (2-1, District 26-6A), Marble Falls scored on five possessions in the first half and both possessions of the third quarter. And the Akins defense hadn’t given up a point until it faced the Mustangs.

“I didn’t expect that. I expected a closer game,” head coach Brian Herman said. “Our kids played really well. The game plan was on point, the execution was on point. Special teams need work. We’ll work on the things that didn’t go right. If the line creates opportunities, the backs score.”

The first drive ended on a 5-yard run by Becker to cap a nine-play, 55-yard drive. The extra point was missed, so Marble Falls led 6-0 with 3 minutes 7 seconds left in the first quarter.

After the Marble Falls defense recovered a fumble on the Akins 17, Becker found junior Brian Beltran on a 17-yard touchdown pass for a 12-0 lead after the two-point run failed with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter.

The Mustangs defense forced a turnover on downs, and the offense needed five plays to score. The drive ended when senior fullback Isaias Fernandez ran 29 yards to the end zone and a 19-0 lead with 8:32 remaining in the half.

The Eagles punted their next possession, and senior fullback Rio Suarez finished the next Marble Falls offensive drive with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone. The Mustangs led 26-0 with 4:43 left in the second quarter.

Marble Falls senior cornerback Tim Vidal intercepted an Akins pass on the Marble Falls 15. Becker needed only one play for a touchdown when he hit senior halfback Roberto Adame for an 85-yard score with 1:08 left.

“We had two plays called,” Herman said. “Talking to Jake, he said what he saw and what was available. We said let’s give it a shot. It turned out to be the one. Adame came wide open. Jake led him perfectly in stride.”

Akins senior running back Zach Cagle bulldozed his way through the line of scrimmage and went 52 yards to the end zone to trim the deficit to 33-6 at the half.

The Mustangs racked up 167 yards on the ground and 109 yards in the air for a total of 276 yards in the first two quarters.

Marble Falls picked up in the third quarter where it left off. The Mustangs drove 87 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown thanks to Fernandez’s 18-yard scamper and a 39-6 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Suarez finished the Mustangs’ next drive with a 7-yard touchdown and a 46-6 advantage over Akins about five minutes later.

The Mustang reserves took over in the final stanza.

Marble Falls used nine players in the running game that racked up 341 yards on 40 carries, all unofficial. The Mustangs had 450 yards of total offense. Fernandez had five rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, while Adame had six carries for 77 yards and the 85-yard touchdown catch. Suarez finished with eight rushes for 63 yards and two scores.

The Marble Falls defense held Akins to 194 yards of total offense.

One more non-district game remains for Marble Falls when it welcomes Nike Dallas at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, to Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

jfierro@thepicayune.com