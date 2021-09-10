GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Sept. 13
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, Sept. 13
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
- discussion and possible action on approving revised proposed bylaws of the Llano County Hospital Advisory Board
- discussion and possible action approving a resolution authorizing the 2022 county grant program
- discussion and possible action approving a job description for the Llano County grant administrator position
Tuesday, Sept. 14
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Thursday, Sept. 16
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.