Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 3-9, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 3-9, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Adrian Donald Davis, 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 3 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession/use inhale/ingest volatile chemical.

William Rogers Doyle, 34, of Austin was arrested Sept. 3 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 4 on $2,000 bond.

Richard Louis Garrett Jr., 56, of Dallas was arrested Sept. 3 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): theft of property, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $20,500 bonds.

Carlos Gonzalez-Gonzalez, 24, of Austin was arrested Sept. 3 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Sept. 4 to ICE.

Allen Hancock, 73, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 3 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

Ashley Roxanne Henderson, 37, of Bertram was arrested Sept. 3 by BCSO: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Sept. 5 on credit time served.

Jose Cruz Sierra-Martinez, 41, of Mexquitic de Carmona, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 4 to ICE.

Julio Ugarte-Torres, 31, was arrested Sept. 3 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 7 to ICE.

Gina Lee Bleau, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Sept. 4 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): continuous violence against family. Released Sept. 5 on $10,000 bond.

Brian Danell Cuffie, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO: SRA-possession of controlled substance.

James Edward Fertsch Jr., 52, of Temple was arrested Sept. 4 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 5 on $10,000 bond.

Justin Blake Fowler, 22, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 4 by BPD: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention, failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury. Released Sept. 7 on $10,000 bonds.

Oviedo Gonzalez-Chavira, 38, of Austin was arrested Sept. 4 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 5 to ICE.

Arnold Barton Payne II, 37, of Cedar Park was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO: driving with invalid license. Released Sept. 5 on $3,000 bond.

David Anthony Woodall, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 4 by BCSO: theft of property, parole violation.

Pedro Ruiz, 39, of Austin was arrested Sept. 5 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving with invalid license, displaying wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia. Released Sept. 6 on $3,500 bonds.

Marilyn Marie Smith, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 5 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $8,000 bond.

Canyon Michael Cugini, 28, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 6 by MFPD: harassment of public servant, resisting arrest/search/transport, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $4,000 bonds.

Leah Danielle Goff, 29, of Leander was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Christopher MacGeorge, 38, was arrested Sept. 6 by Burnet County Jail (BCJ): failure to appear-possession of controlled substance, bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance.

Kaleb Dale Neal, 21, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: speeding, no driver’s license, displaying expired license plates. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Kendra Lynn Reynolds, 40, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 6 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container, bond forfeiture-possession of marijuana. Released Sept. 7 on $6,500 bonds.

Jimaesa Russell, 20, of Austin was arrested Sept. 6 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence, abandon/endanger child. Released Sept. 7 on personal recognizance.

Garrett Hastings Simms, 30, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 6 by CSPD: possession of dangerous drug. Released Sept. 7 on $5,000 bond.

Batuel Trejo-Navarro, 21, of McAllen was arrested Sept. 6 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 7 to ICE.

Steven Dale Moehle, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 7 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Sept. 8 on $15,000 bond.

Carla Victoria Munoz-Perez, 21, of Austin was arrested Sept. 7 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 8 to ICE.

Zane Andrew Stedman, 29, of Meadowlakes was arrested Sept. 7 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Aaron John Gandy, 57, of Bastrop was arrested Sept. 8 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. 9 on $5,000 bond.

Erin Lee Guburd, 43, of Andrews was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Elizabeth Michelle Hibler, 43, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive, failure to appear-forgery, child support.

Darius Demarcus Nobles, 23, of Lubbock was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Blanca Rodriguez Soto, 56, of Austin was arrested Sept. 8 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Sept. 9 to ICE.

David Anthony Woodall, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 8 by BCSO: bond insufficient-theft of property.

Chesser Alan Brandon, 31, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by BPD: injury to child/elderly/disabled, theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, unauthorized use of vehicle, assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Hannah Rose Higgins, 17, of Spicewood was arrested Sept. 9 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Santos Juan Ozuna Jr., 43, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-failure to comply-sex offender’s duty to register, sex offender’s duty to register.

Brandon Lee Schwalm, 19, of Liberty Hill was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: indecency with child-exposes, sexual assault, SRA-assault of pregnant person.

David Anthony Woodall, 42, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 9 by BCSO: sexual abuse of child-continuous.