Joe Seelig, 69, of Horseshoe Bay passed away Sept. 5, 2021

Joe Seelig, 69, of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Joe was born December 5, 1951, in Alice, Texas, to Bill and Joyce Seelig.

Joe was raised in Texas with his five brothers and loved a lot of things but none so much as his family, football, and classic rock music.

Joe moved to Oklahoma, and then Colorado, with the oil field business where he met Danette (Dani) Eickhoff. On May 26, 1990, Joe married Dani at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, six miles north of Fall City, Nebraska. They returned to Texas in July of 1989 and established their home in Horseshoe Bay in 1995.

Joe and Dani have two children, Cody Lane Seelig and Jade Jo Hanna Seelig. Joe dedicated his life to raising his children and participating as a coach in many youth activities. Joe also attended countless middle school and high school sporting events, cheering on Cody and Jade in their respective sports and cheerleading.

Joe was employed at Horseshoe Bay Resort at the time of his passing; he had worked there for the past seven years.

In his limited amount of free time, Joe enjoyed Lake LBJ, Port Aransas, music, watching and talking football, or simply sitting in the backyard enjoying the view with Dani.

Joe is survived by his wife, Danette (Dani) of Horseshoe Bay; children, Jade Seelig of San Marcos, Texas, and Cody Seelig and fiancée Landry Bolin of New Braunfels, Texas; his brothers Gerald and wife Connie Seelig of Batavia, Ohio, Philip Seelig of San Antonio, Texas, and Timothy (Tim) and Terry Seelig of Austin, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Carlton (Carl) Seelig and Michael (Cog) Seelig.

A memorial service will be held at Quail Point, 107 Twilight in Horseshoe Bay on September 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Weems officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the “JoeSeeligMemorial” Venmo account. All proceeds will go to the Horseshoe Bay Fire Department, EMS, and St. David’s South ICU nurses.