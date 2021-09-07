Burnet cancels this week’s football games

The Burnet Bulldogs faced the Marble Falls Mustangs in its second game of the 2021 season. A game scheduled against the Boerne Greyhounds for Friday, Sept. 10, was canceled after the school district closed campuses and suspended afterschool practices Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 7-8. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

No Friday night lights for the Burnet Bulldogs this week. As the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District closed campuses Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 7-8, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, it also canceled its varsity football game against Boerne on Friday, Sept. 10, as well as the subvarsity games Thursday, Sept. 9, and Burnet Middle School’s contest against Llano the same day.

“With the inability to conduct football practices on (Tuesday) and (Wednesday), and with the number of (Burnet High School) football players being affected by COVID, BCISD has made the decision to cancel the varsity football game … on Friday night Sept. 10,” reads a Burnet High School social media statement posted at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said tickets previously purchased for the game will be refunded through the BCISD athletics office.

On Monday, BCISD announced it was closing all campuses on Tuesday and Wednesday to students due to COVID-19 cases. This included extracurricular activities and practices.

District custodial staff are deep cleaning classrooms and facilities during the two-day closure.

The district anticipates classes, practices, and other events will resume Thursday.

For more information regarding game cancellations or ticket refunds, contact the BCISD athletics office at 512-756-4501.

