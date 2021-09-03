September Picayune Magazine is out
Time to tackle your mailbox and see if your September issue of The Picayune Magazine is there. Once you get a “hold” of it, check out this month’s cover story, “Wrestle Mania.” It’s all about a new youth wrestling team that has exploded in popularity at Mad Dawg Fitness in Burnet.
The magazine also tips its hardhat to the lineman apprentices at one of only two utility training centers in Texas. It’s right here in Marble Falls at the Pedernales Electric Cooperative building on U.S. 281.
Here’s what else you’ll find in this month’s magazine:
- For Hunger Awareness Month: How Highland Lakes organizations and residents address food insecurity.
- An inspirational story about Rick Neely, a Burnet small-business owner who lifted up his life and career(s) by learning to set sky-high goals and turn them into reality.
- “O, the Possum” brings this Texas critter to life and explains how the only marsupial native to the Highland Lakes lives (and pretends to die) among us.
- Magazine Editor Suzanne Freeman recalls “9/11: 20 years later,” recapturing a day that changed America as she experienced it just blocks away from the World Trade Center attacks.
- Gladys and Martin McLean “Remember When” they first met, married, and became rooted in the Marble Falls community, running a business, raising a family, volunteering their time, and getting elected to office after office after office.
- Marble Falls High School student Mariah Canchola talks about what it’s like to go to school full time while holding a job and helping out the family in “That’s My Job.”
You’ll also find a calendar of events, “Out and About” photos from the LakeFest Show and Shine, a crossword puzzle, classified ads, and more.
And lest we forget, turn to the back of the magazine for “Where in the World is The Picayune,” a collection of photos taken by locals who carried their copies of the magazine with them as they trekked around the world. You’ll be extra surprised by where The Picayune ended up this month. Where will you take your Picayune?
If you didn’t get your copy of The Picayune Magazine in your mailbox this week, you can always pick one up at the locations at the end of this story or flip through the digital version at DailyTrib.com. They are still free after all these years. Enjoy!
P.S. If you have an idea for a Picayune story, email editor@thepicayune.com and let us know.
