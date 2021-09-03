Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 27-Sept. 2, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Luis Gaston Acuna-Gomez, 22, of Clovis, New Mexico, was arrested Aug. 27 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Aug. 28 to ICE.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 27 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault on public servant.

David Lopez, 40, of Blanco was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: commitment-assault on family/household member. Released Aug. 29 with credit for time served.

Edward John Manthei, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-resisting arrest/search/transport.

April Marie Rodriguez, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 27 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of property.

Jeannette Negrete Silva, 38, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 27 by MFPD/BCSO: theft of property, prohibited substance/item in correctional facility. Released Aug. 28 on $20,000 bonds.

Robert Glenn Whitehill, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 27 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, public intoxication.

Kenneth Wayne Alcorn, 64, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 28 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 30 on $7,500 bond.

Proto Candelas-Rodriguez, 39, of Austin was arrested Aug. 28 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 29 to ICE.

Chance Dewayne Grantham, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 28 by BPD: tampering with government record, displaying expired license plates, speeding. Released same day on $3,500 bonds.

Daniel Joseph Harkins, 43, of Lufkin was arrested Aug. 28 by BPD: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Dajarr Blaine McGinnies, 32, of Austin was arrested Aug. 28 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 29 on $2,000 bond.

Blake Seth Watson, 33, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 28 by BPD: parole violation.

Gersi Cortez-Cabrera, 34, of Austin was arrested Aug. 29 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 30 to ICE.

Abraham Hernandez-Aguirre, 31, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 29 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 30 to ICE.

Stephen Cameron May, 44, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 29 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bonds.

Penelope Bashmen Mendoza, 58, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Jacob Jesse Ortega Sr., 37, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 31 on $3,500 bond.

Humberto Penaloza Martinez, 64, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 29 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Travis Levi Pierce, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 29 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest/search/transport, failure to identify as a fugitive from justice. Released Aug. 30 on $10,500 bonds.

Angel Joe Romero, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 29 by CSPD: bribery, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $7,500 bonds.

Amanda Coy Sanchez, 31, of Canyon Lake was arrested Aug. 29 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Andre Lacharles Amos, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 31 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Craig Dwayne Burkett, 54, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 31 by MFPD: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Victoria Anne Davis, 23, of League City was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of controlled substance, surety surrender-possession of dangerous drug, theft, failure to appear.

Joshua Dewayne Herr, 25, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Stephen Forrest Miller, 55, of Leander was arrested Aug. 31 by BPD for driving while intoxicated.

Hugh George Prifogle IV, 40, of Georgetown was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: bond revocation-theft of property, failure to appear-theft of property, bond revocation-credit/debit card abuse, bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear.

James Henry Steaples, 49, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 31 by Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated.

Preston Samuel Wessling, 37, of Tow was arrested Aug. 31 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Russell William Dixon, 53, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD: possession of dangerous drug, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Sept. 2 on $3,500 bonds.

Kelsey Rae Freeland, 32, of Pfluggerville was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Don Allan Gautier, 62, of Belton was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Antonio Luis Hernandez, 24, of Georgetown was arrested Sept. 1 by BPD: driving with invalid license, possession of controlled substance.

William Darrel Martin, 41, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Sept. on $10,000 bond.

Martin Monzon Jr., 36, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 1 by CSPD: no driver’s license. Released Sept. 2 on personal recognizance.

Selina Lyon Nail, 47, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Daniel Ribera, 67, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Danielle Lynn Rios, 26, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Jordan Matthew Turner, 23, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: obstruction/retaliation, evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Shaqusha Washington, 24, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 1 by MFPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

James George Williamson, 49, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 1 by BCSO: SRA-possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Diane Nickole Alvarez, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Sept. 2 by BCSO: evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Bridget Annette Bland, 48, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Sept. 2 by BPD: possession of controlled substance.

Melissa Darnel Hopkins-Bass, 39, of Austin was arrested Sept. 2 by BTPD: parole violation.

Derrick Wayne Johns, 39, of Marble Falls was arrested Sept. 2 by CSPD: failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information, expired driver’s license, more than one license.

James Joseph Luckenbach, 33, of Lampasas was arrested Sept. 2 by BCSO: capital murder of multiple persons.

Toney Ray Pegg, 36, of Burnet was arrested Sept. 2 by BPD: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Tracy Price, 62, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Sept. 2 by MFPD: possession of controlled substance, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Daniel Ribera, 67, of Temple was arrested Sept. 2 by BCSO: speeding in school zone. Released same day on $3,000 bonds.

Deramus Jacoby Williams, 34, of Round Rock was arrested Sept. 2 by BPD: unlawful installation of tracking device.