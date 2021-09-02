Falls on the Colorado reprints ‘Pictorial History of Marble Falls’

The Falls on the Colorado Museum volunteer Nancy Ebeling and her dog, Joe, look over 'A Pictorial History of Marble Falls,' which is now for sale at the museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. Courtesy photo

Reprinted copies of “A Pictorial History of Marble Falls: The Land Embracing the Falls on the Colorado” are available at The Falls on the Colorado Museum, 2001 Broadway in Marble Falls. Hardbacks are $35 and softbacks are $20, tax included.

The photo book documents the people and places of Marble Falls from the time of its founding in 1887 through the next 100 years.

“The population of the Marble Falls area has grown so much since this book was first published in 1999 that many people probably are not aware of the stories from the earlier days,” said museum chairwoman Robyn Richter in a media release. “’A Pictorial History’ provides an entertaining view of what life was like in those early days and answers the common question of, ‘Where are the falls?’”

City of Marble Falls Hotel Occupancy Tax funds paid for the new printing of the book, which was first published in 1999. The late Madolyn Frasier, a local historian and museum organizer, inspired its publication and helped collect a significant number of its valuable photographs. This is the second reprinting of the book since its publication.

Past museum chairwoman Darlene Oostermeyer designed a slightly different cover for the reprint with a blue-tinted version of the historic photo that shows the 250-foot-wide natural falls, an 1892-built factory in the background, and a distant view of Granite Mountain.

“We are now in negotiation with the Fort Worth printer of this new edition to make the book available online to a worldwide audience,” Oostermeyer said in the museum’s media release. “Natives of Marble Falls could be part of a growing audience for this hometown book, and it could attract new people to want to visit our town.”

Currently, the book is only available at the museum. Hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information on The Falls on the Colorado Museum, including exhibits and events, visit its website or call 830-798-2157.