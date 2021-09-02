Support Community Press

Burnet County GOP Picnic Sept. 12

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Rafael Cruz, Roger Williams and Dawn Buckingham

Guest speakers at the Burnet County GOP Picnic on Sept. 12 include (from left) Rafael Cruz, the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz; U.S. Rep. Roger Williams; and Texas state Sen. Dawn Buckingham. Courtesy photo

Dignitaries speaking at the annual Burnet County GOP Picnic include Rafael Cruz, the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz; U.S. Rep. Roger Williams; and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a candidate for Texas land commissioner. The event is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Bill’s Burgers, 306 W. Polk St. in Burnet. 

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

The Burnet County Republican Women’s club hosts the picnic each year. Money raised will support Republican candidates in the upcoming 2022 elections. 

