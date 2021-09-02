Burnet County GOP Picnic Sept. 12

Guest speakers at the Burnet County GOP Picnic on Sept. 12 include (from left) Rafael Cruz, the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz; U.S. Rep. Roger Williams; and Texas state Sen. Dawn Buckingham. Courtesy photo

Dignitaries speaking at the annual Burnet County GOP Picnic include Rafael Cruz, the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz; U.S. Rep. Roger Williams; and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a candidate for Texas land commissioner. The event is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Bill’s Burgers, 306 W. Polk St. in Burnet.

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online.

The Burnet County Republican Women’s club hosts the picnic each year. Money raised will support Republican candidates in the upcoming 2022 elections.

