Texas comptroller to speak to Burnet County Republican Women

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is the guest speaker when the Burnet County Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the Reed Building, 402 E. Jackson St. in Burnet. Lunch is $15. Reservations are requested, and tickets are available online at eventbrite.com. Guests are welcome.

According to his office bio, “Hegar is a sixth-generation Texan who grew up farming land that has been in his family since the mid-1800s.” He graduated from Texas A&M University in 1993, earned a law and a master’s degree from St. Mary’s University, and received a Master of Laws from the University of Arkansas.

Before being elected state comptroller in 2014, he served in both the Texas House of Representatives and the state Senate, where he focused on issues such as public education, transportation, tax reform, government transparency, Second Amendment rights, water issues, and tort reform.

As Texas comptroller, he is the “state’s treasurer, check writer, tax collector, procurement officer and revenue estimator.”

The Burnet County Republican Women meet the second Thursday of the month. Visit its website or its Facebook page for more information on the club.