Marble Falls VFW and Rotary Club hosting 9/11 memorial events

The Marble Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10376 is memorializing the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., by sharing memories and delivering boxed lunches to Highland Lakes first responders. Events take place throughout the morning and early afternoon on Saturday, Sept. 11.

At 9 a.m., the colors will be posted at Horseshoe Bay Resort, 200 Hi Circle North. Afterward, attendees will gather at post headquarters, 1001 Veterans Ave. in Marble Falls, to share “Where Were You” memories of where they were on Sept. 11, 2001, when the attacks happened.

Volunteers will deliver lunches to first responders in Marble Falls, Kingsland, and Granite Shoals starting at 11 a.m. Once meal preparation is done, a buffet of cold-cut sandwich fixings will be served at the post until the food is gone.

Those interested in volunteering to prep and deliver meals can contact the post at marblefallsvfw@gmail.com or 830-693-2261.

ROTARY CLUB EVENT

The Marble Falls Rotary Club also will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony and post the colors in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J in Marble Falls, starting at 10 a.m.

