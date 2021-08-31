Homicide suspected in 2 Burnet County deaths; no threat to public, BCSO says

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found Monday, Aug. 30, in a home in the Overlook subdivision. Deputies are treating the deaths as homicides but say there is no ongoing public threat. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people as suspected homicides. Law enforcement officials said there is no immediate threat to the public.

According to a sheriff’s office media release, deputies responded to a home in the Overlook subdivision in southern Burnet County at about 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, regarding an unresponsive male and female.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 39-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, both deceased.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 31, the sheriff’s office had not released the names of either person.

Authorities transported the bodies to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

The BCSO is leading the investigation with assistance from the Texas Rangers and the Horseshoe Bay Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the deaths is asked to contact the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office at 512-756-8080, via its website, or by emailing cidadmin@burnetsheriff.com.

People can also submit tips or information through the Hill Country Area Crime Stoppers website or by calling 1-866-756-8477.

