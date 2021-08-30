Anna Louise Lewis, 70, of Kingsland died Aug. 25, 2021

Anna Louise Lewis, 70, of Kingsland, Texas, died at her residence on August 25, 2021. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on October 19, 1950, to Fred Blaise and Dorothy Orton Blaise.

She had been a longtime resident of Kingsland, moving there from Iowa. She and Billy Lewis were married on August 16, 1988, in Sunrise Beach, Texas.

She was a homemaker; however, she also was a carpenter in the construction industry. She was a member of the VFW Women Auxiliary and of the DAV. She loved to paint and collect things. She loved to sew for her family. She adored her grandchildren and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her favorite things were Christmas, her Christmas village, and Hallmark Christmas movies.

Anna is survived by her husband, Billy Lewis of Kingsland; three sons, Chris Lewis and wife Erica of Kingsland, Steven Chesmore and wife Laurie of Kingsland, and Billy Lewis III and wife Ellie of Lockhart; five daughters, LeAnn Rasnic and husband Dirk of Colorado, Jaime Crawford of Kingsland, Meggan Lewis of Llano, Kendra Lewis of Buchanan Dam, and Tammy Fisher and husband Jimmy of Brownwood; brothers Richard Blaise of Kingsland and Art Blaise of Nolanville; and 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Terry Blaise; and grandchildren Holly Chesmore and Annie Chesmore.

Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas.