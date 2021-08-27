Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 20-26, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 20-26, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Heather Beland, 23, of Stewart, Florida, was arrested Aug. 20 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): theft of property. Released Aug. 23 on $500 bond.

Cooper Alan Gibson, 20, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 20 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): aggravated assault with deadly weapon.

Eric Andrew Heinrich, 20, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape. Released Aug. 23 on $2,000 bond.

Mary Jo Jowers, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 20 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): motion to revoke-assault on public servant. Released Aug. 23 to outside agency.

Brazos McCall Liesmann, 20, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 20 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): unlawfully carrying weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $3,500 bonds.

John Richard Murrill, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 26 to outside agency.

Thomas Michael Schilling, 65, of Austin was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: theft of property.

Craig Ashley Smith, 52, of Cold Springs was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: SRA-possession of controlled substance.

Jessica Lynn Smith, 28, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 20 by MFPD: disorderly conduct-offensive language, theft of property. Released Aug. 21 on $1,000 bonds.

Candice Rachel Woody, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 20 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 22 after weekend commitment.

Carlos Alberto Barrios-Garcia, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: theft of property. Released Aug. 22 on $4,000 bond.

David Casarez III, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance.

Andon Marie Deshazo, 17, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

Justin Ray Dunlap, 46, of Ennis was arrested Aug. 21 by BPD: driving with invalid license.

Alejandro Garcia, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated.

Jackie Smith Jones, 53, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 21 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 26 on probation.

Javier Ariel Lopez-Varra, 23, was arrested Aug. 21 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Aug. 23 to ICE.

Carl Pool, 59, of Cedar Park was arrested Aug. 21 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint. Released Aug. 22 on $6,000 bonds.

Gabriela Quinones, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: theft of property. Released Aug. 22 on $4,000 bond.

Ricardo Rodriguez-Sanchez, 35, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: sexual assault of child. Released Aug. 22 on $50,000 bond.

Michael Forrest Tupper, 19, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 21 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance. Released same day on $15,000 bonds.

Jose Luis Argueta-Pineda, 25, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by GSPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 23 on $3,000 bond.

Marsha Null Barton, 70, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Aug. 23 on $500 bond.

Alejandro Garcia, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 22 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Andres Hernandez-Matheis, 30, was arrested Aug. 22 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 23 to ICE.

Russell John Holtz, 44, was arrested Aug. 22 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, failure to identify as fugitive, motion to revoke-assault.

Kenneth James Ischy, 34, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 22 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Matias Martinez-Vazquez, 31, was arrested Aug. 22 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 23 to ICE.

Cecilia Lorene Obanan, 40, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 22 by BPD: bail jumping/failure to appear, surety surrender-driving while intoxicated, surety surrender-criminal trespass, bond forfeiture-forgery of government instrument, failure to appear-theft of property, failure to yield right of way, no driver’s license, possession of controlled substance.

Jeyson Rodriguez-Lanza, 39, was arrested Aug. 22 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 23 to ICE.

Sergio Rodriguez-Loyo, 25, was arrested Aug. 22 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 23 to ICE.

Paulo Genaro Arredondo, 34, of Taylor was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 25 on personal recognizance.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: burglary of building.

Shannon Kathleen Guthrie, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: possession of dangerous drug.

Omar Morales Bernabe, 22, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 24 on $1,000 bond.

Julie Ann Shaw, 44, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 23 by BPD: theft of property. Released Aug. 24 on $2,500 bond.

Seth Lee Smith, 24, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 23 by CSPD: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Aug. 24 on $5,000 bond and personal recognizance.

Felix Olivares Torres, 42, of Houston was arrested Aug. 23 by CSPD: driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 25 on $1,000 bond.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 34, of Meadowlakes was arrested Aug. 23 by BCSO: theft of property, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Michael Anthony Wharry, 37, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 23 by MFPD: expired registration. Released same day on $500 bond.

Travis John Chittim, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): failure to identify as a fugitive, city ordinance violation-burning inside city limits.

Ashly Jo Henson, 36, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 24 by BTPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Aug. 25 on $500 bond.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 31, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 24 by BPD: possession/delivery of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest/detention, capias pro fine-no motorcycle endorsement, theft, no motorcycle license, failure to appear.

Cassandra Slentz-Maxwell, 60, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 24 by BCSO: motion to revoke-theft of property. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Travis Raymond Smith, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 24: assault causing bodily injury. Released Aug. 26 to outside agency.

Meregildo Villafania-Velazquez, 40, was arrested Aug. 24 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 25 to ICE.

Jord’n Mackenzee Miller, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 25 by BPD: driving with invalid license. Released same day on $500 bond.

Eslenin Munoza-Mosquera, 27, of Austin was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, bond forfeiture-credit/debit card abuse.

Cody Lee Phillips, 33, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: bond revocation-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Lucas Joaquin Ritter, 39, of Austin was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: bond withdrawal-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Jesse Daniel Savage II, 28, of Goldthwaite was arrested Aug. 25 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, evading arrest/detention, parole violation.

Terri Ann Tijerina, 41, of San Antonio was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: manufacture/delivery of controlled substance.

Benjamin Scott Ward, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 25 by BCSO: burglary of building, theft of property.

Carlos Alberto Barrios-Garcia, 39, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26 by GSPD: burglary of building. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Travis John Chittim, 32, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: bond revocation-evading arrest/detention with vehicle.

Angel Dominguez-Espinosa, 27, of Ahixco was arrested Aug. 26 by ICE: immigration detainer.

Danielle Rae Finley, 21, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 26 by GSPD: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance, bond revocation-theft of property.

Stephen Aaron Hopkins, 31, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention.

Edward John Manthei, 50, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 26 by MFPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, public intoxication, failure to appear.

Joshua D. Myers, 32, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 26 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

German Ortiz, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 26 by GSPD: possession of controlled substance.