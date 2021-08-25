Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

U.S. 281 hole repaired; not a sinkhole

3 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
U.S. 281 South hole repaired

A hole that surfaced on U.S. 281 South and forced a road closure on Aug. 19 has been repaired, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Courtesy photo

A hole on U.S. 281 south of Marble Falls that forced a road closure Aug. 19 has been repaired, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The repair was completed Tuesday, Aug. 24. 

“The repair work finished up yesterday and the northbound lanes were reopened,” Public Information Officer Bradley Wheelis said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 25. “Crews removed loose soil and other material, backfilled the hole and repaired the roadway.” 

The hole was discovered as crews bore underneath the highway to install a culvert during the morning of Aug. 19. As a result, that portion of U.S. 281 was temporarily closed in both directions for about 90 minutes as TxDOT assessed the situation. Traffic was diverted to FM 2147 through Horseshoe Bay.

TxDOT believes the hole was caused as a result of the boring equipment, Wheelis said. Because it was not caused naturally, the hole is not considered a sinkhole. 

“To prevent (a hole) from happening again, crews will cut open the roadway to install the remaining drain line,” Wheelis continued. “The southbound lanes are closed for this work and two-way traffic is moving in the northbound lanes of U.S. 281.” 

brigid@thepicayune.com

Brigid Cooley

See author's posts

Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Horseshoe Bay drops fee in internet bills

4 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Federal stimulus money for Granite Shoals might go to water upgrades

5 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro

Highland Lakes Elementary temporarily closes due to COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago | Brigid Cooley
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 × 4 =