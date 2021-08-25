U.S. 281 hole repaired; not a sinkhole

A hole that surfaced on U.S. 281 South and forced a road closure on Aug. 19 has been repaired, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Courtesy photo

A hole on U.S. 281 south of Marble Falls that forced a road closure Aug. 19 has been repaired, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The repair was completed Tuesday, Aug. 24.

“The repair work finished up yesterday and the northbound lanes were reopened,” Public Information Officer Bradley Wheelis said in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 25. “Crews removed loose soil and other material, backfilled the hole and repaired the roadway.”

The hole was discovered as crews bore underneath the highway to install a culvert during the morning of Aug. 19. As a result, that portion of U.S. 281 was temporarily closed in both directions for about 90 minutes as TxDOT assessed the situation. Traffic was diverted to FM 2147 through Horseshoe Bay.

TxDOT believes the hole was caused as a result of the boring equipment, Wheelis said. Because it was not caused naturally, the hole is not considered a sinkhole.

“To prevent (a hole) from happening again, crews will cut open the roadway to install the remaining drain line,” Wheelis continued. “The southbound lanes are closed for this work and two-way traffic is moving in the northbound lanes of U.S. 281.”

brigid@thepicayune.com