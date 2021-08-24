Support Community Press

New Biz: The Oil Tap in Marble Falls

33 seconds ago | Brigid Cooley
The Oil Tap owner Danna Laine Doremus

Owner Danna Laine Doremus hosted the grand opening of her new shop, The Oil Tap, on Aug. 21. Located at 309 Main St. in Old Oak Square in Marble Falls, the business sells infused oils, vinegars, and handmade bath and body products. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Downtown Marble Falls shoppers looking to add a little extra flavor to their cooking or their daily self-care routine can swing by The Oil Tap, 309 Main St. in Old Oak Square. The shop offers infused cooking oils, vinegars, and handmade bath and body products.

“We love, serve, and share here,” owner Danna Laine Doremus said. “That’s really what we’re all about.”

Store hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday during the week of Aug. 23. Extended hours of 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday begin the following week. 

The Oil Tap in downtown Marble Falls
The Oil Tap at 309 Main St. in Marble Falls offers a variety of infused olive oils and flavored balsamic vinegars. Staff photo by Brigid Cooley

Shoppers can peruse a selection of infused olive oils with flavors such as onion, Italian herbs, and bacon. Balsamic vinegars with unique flavors, including vanilla fig and peach, are also available. Visitors are welcome to discuss and taste test products at the oil bar inside the store. 

Doremus, who specializes in essential oils, hosted the grand opening of her new Marble Falls location Saturday, Aug. 21. She also owns The Oily Boutique at 132 Main St. in Burnet. 

In addition to a vast selection of oils and vinegars, Doremus sells her handmade jewelry and body products, including sugar scrubs, along with some outsourced products. 

For more information on products and upcoming events, visit The Oil Tap’s website or Facebook page. 

