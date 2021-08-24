Etta Marie McPherson passed away on Aug. 21, 2021

Etta Marie McPherson of Llano, Texas, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, surrounded by her family at home following a brief illness. She was born Etta Marie Alexander in Cain City, Texas, on Dec. 23, 1927, to Homer A. Alexander and Ethel Wiley Alexander.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Billy Wayne McPherson; her parents; two sisters and two brothers; one grandson; and sons-in-law Minor White and Timothy Sims.

She is survived by brother Rudy Alexander of South Dakota; sons, Jim McPherson and Emmett McPherson, both of Llano; daughters, Sharron Sims of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Billie Breeden and spouse Jack Breeden of Rockport, and Kimberley Timpanelli and spouse Paul Timpanelli of Llano; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Etta was a lifelong resident of Llano and a member of Pittsburg Avenue Baptist Church. She served the local community for many years as a nurse at Llano Memorial Hospital.

Etta was a devout follower of our Lord Jesus Christ and served in the mission field in Mexico and locally. She was a wonderful example to her children and grandchildren. She chose to live her life as a giver, an encourager, and a follower of Christ. She worked hard, enjoyed her life, served others, and loved her family deeply.

A graveside service is 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Llano City Cemetery with Danny Meegan officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc. of Llano. Condolences may be emailed to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.