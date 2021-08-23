Marble Falls offense shows energy in scrimmage; opener on Aug. 27

The Marble Falls Mustangs powered their way into the end zone against the Leander Lions in an Aug. 20 scrimmage thanks to strong blocking and tough running. Staff photo by Jennifer Fierro

The Marble Falls High School football team wrapped up its fall training camp Saturday, Aug. 20, with a scrimmage against the Leander Lions during which the Mustangs showed improvement on both sides of the ball.

Marble Falls outscored the Lions 2-1 during the controlled portion of the scrimmage and 3-2 in the 30-minute live portion.

Marble Falls opens the regular season at home Friday, Aug. 27, against Kyle Lehman. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Mustang Stadium, 2101 Mustang Drive. Catch the contest on KBEY 103.9 Radio Picayune or KBEYFM.com starting with a pregame show at 7 p.m.

Marble Falls head coach Brian Herman said he saw plenty of good things from his team against the Lions, particularly how each part of the offense motivates the other.

“When our backs hit the hole, that energizes our line, and when our line opens holes, that energizes our backs,” Herman said. “I really liked the way that went. I thought the offense’s execution was better. If we focus on first downs, everything else happens.”

The coach noted the offense didn’t need many plays to score, but the defense forced the Lions to stay on the field for double or triple the number of plays. That’s a switch from last season.

During the scrimmage, both teams scored on their opening possessions of the controlled portion, but the Mustangs kept the Lions out of the end zone the rest of the time. In the controlled portion, an offense runs a set number of plays regardless of the outcome.

The Mustangs didn’t score again until their final possession of the controlled portion.

Marble Falls kept the momentum going in the live portion, scoring on the opening drive. The Mustangs only needed four plays to go 65 yards for the touchdown.

The Lions scored on their opening possession as well, but it took an 11-play drive to cover 65 yards.

On the Mustangs’ next offensive possession, they again only needed four plays to score from 65 yards out. Senior fullback Rio Suarez churned through 29 yards on the second play. It was senior halfback Roberto Adame who iced the drive on a 34-yard touchdown run.

The Marble Falls defense stiffened on the Lions’ next possession, forcing a turnover on downs. The Mustangs offense took advantage of the situation by covering 85 yards in four plays for a 3-1 lead.

Leander bounced back with one more touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

