Burnet County Jail bookings for Aug. 13-19, 2021

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Aug. 13-19, 2021, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Ricky Jo Atchisson, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 13 by Burnet County Jail (BCJ): motion to revoke-theft of property.

Travis Raymond Downing, 30, of Johnson City was arrested Aug. 13 by Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 14 on $3,000 bond.

Julian Ibarra-Salazar, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 13 by Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license. Released Aug. 14 on personal recognizance.

David Aaron Loftin, 29, of Willow Park was arrested Aug. 13 by Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 14 on $500 bond.

Jesse James Navarro Gonzalez, 22, of Cedar Creek was arrested Aug. 13 by BCJ: unauthorized use of vehicles.

Aaron Michael Palmer, 42, of Horizon City was arrested Aug. 13 by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): unlawfully carrying weapon. Released Aug. 14 on $1,000 bond.

Zachary Ryan Statler, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 13 by Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office (LPSO): bench warrant.

Mark Richard Bitter, 68, of Shertz was arrested Aug. 14 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 15 on $1,500 bond.

Donald Wayne Chambers, 42, was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Aug. 15 on $1,000 bond.

Gregory Thomas Gatewood, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14 by MFPD: reckless driving. Released Aug. 15 on $1,500 bond.

David Ray Hawthorne Jr., 34, of Llano was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO: burglary of building.

Brandi Jaxene Payne, 42, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,250 bond.

Luke Malone Pleak, 41, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD: driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released Aug. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Adrian Ibarra Ruiz, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14 by BPD for assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restraint. Released Aug. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Jonathan Trevor Sage, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 14 by BCSO for violation of bond/protective order, bond revocation-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

John Davis Trosper, 56, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 14 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury. Released Aug. 15 on $5,000 bond.

Adam Alexander James Gilpin, 44, of Florence was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of controlled substance.

Tabithia Latrelle Wright, 34, of Florence was arrested Aug. 15 by BCSO: assault on public servant, interfering with public duties. Released Aug. 16 on $3,500 bond.

Meagan Rae Allen, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Lani Lynn Cooper, 42, 42, of Sunrise Beach Village was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, bond revocation-possession of controlled substance.

Cassy Lakelle Frischmann, 37, of Bogata/Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of controlled substance, capias pro fine-animal at large, capias pro fine-registration of animal.

Isaac Daniel Gonzales, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 16 by Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): burglary of building.

Dev B. Khatri, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Brandon William Klinkiewicz, 19, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 16 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jose Matamoros-Vasquez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated with child under 15. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Vicky Garcia Mullins, 47, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Aug. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 18 on $15,000 bond.

Mario Alberto Pinto-Garcia, 36, of Toluca, Mexico/Toluca, Texas, was arrested Aug. 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): immigration detainer. Released Aug. 17 to ICE.

Trino Jesus Ramirez-Cauro, 38, of Pflugerville was arrested Aug. 16 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Liam Clancy Rosenblatt, 21, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: unauthorized use of vehicle. Released Aug. 18 on $20,000 bond.

Ramiro Sylvester Santos, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 16 by MFPD: reckless driving. Released Aug. 17 on $3,000 bond.

Joshua Allen Bower, 28, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 17 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Jose Juan Camacho, 33, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, unlawful restrain. Released Aug. 18 on $5,000 bond.

Jose Ruben Garcia-Turrubiate, 42, of Brownsville was arrested Aug. 17 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 18 to ICE.

Paige Amanda Moffett, 29, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, failure to identify as fugitive, parole violation, possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randy Shane Perrie, 44, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 17 by Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant-hold for agency. Released same day to outside agency.

Kyley Denton Wills, 31, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 17 by BPD: possession of controlled substance, possession of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Alan Chelette, 38, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 18 by MFPD: violation of bond/protective order. Released Aug. 19 on $7,500 bond.

Laura Nicole Courtney, 39, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 18 by Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): driving with invalid license. Released Aug. 19 on $500 bond.

Lauren Ashley Eckles, 29, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: bond surrender-possession of controlled substance, bond surrender-prohibited substance/item in correctional facility, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Released same day on $12,000 bond.

Noah James Felts, 20, of Killeen was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: possession with intent to promote child pornography. Released same day on $68,000 bond.

Samantha Glover-Vigeon, 28, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-possession of controlled substance. Released Aug. 19 on $25,000 bond.

Juan Antonio Hernandez-Fileto, 32, was arrested Aug. 18 by ICE: immigration detainer. Released Aug. 19 to ICE.

Ashley Nicole Turman, 35, of Llano was arrested Aug. 18 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as fugitive, failure to appear-theft of property, theft, failure to appear.

Estephan Ray Esposito Jr., 27, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by BPD: failure to appear. Released same day after laying out fine.

Terrence Johnston, 63, of Liberty Hills was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Dakota Rae Luevanos, 26, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 19 by CSPD: failure to appear-driving with invalid license.

Samantha Parks-Aanerud, 32, of Copperas Cove was arrested Aug. 19 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property. Released same day on $1,000 bond.