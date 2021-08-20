Texas cities, counties, and other public entities receive $1.07 billion in local sales tax; Highland Lakes cities see rise

Sales tax receipts statewide increased 17.4 percent over this time last year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Aug. 11. The state collected $1.07 billion in local sales tax to be allocated to Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts received.

The allocations were based on sales made in June by businesses reporting monthly sales tax and on April, May and June sales made by quarterly filers.

The following sales tax revenues reflect reports from the month of July.

MARBLE FALLS

For the month of July, Marble Falls brought in 17.57 percent more in sales tax when compared to July 2020.

▪️July 2021: $1,187,069.47

▪️July 2020: $1,009,661.09

▪️Year-to-date sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $7.85 million, up 19.18 percent from last year

BURNET

July sales tax revenue for Burnet is up 12 percent compared to August 2020.

▪️ July 2021: $305,966.67

▪️ July 2020: $273,087.25

▪️ Year-to-date sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $2.08 million, up 14.81 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS

July sales tax revenue for Granite Shoals is down 4.76 percent compared to July 2020.

▪️ July 2021: $43,711.25

▪️ July 2020: $45,899.72

▪️ Total sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $294,711.85, up 7.94 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY

July sales tax revenue for Horseshoe Bay is up 32.percent compared to July 2020.

▪️ July 2021: $210,939.16

▪️ July 2020: $158,803.76

▪️ Total sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $1.15 million, up 27.05 percent from last year

COTTONWOOD SHORES

July sales tax revenue for Cottonwood Shores is up 38.78 percent compared to June 2020.

▪️ July 2021: $30,634.94

▪️ July 2020: $22,396.53

▪️ Total sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $176,028.36, up 28.38 percent from last year

editor@thepicayune.com