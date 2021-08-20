Support Community Press

You can show your support of a vibrant and healthy free press by becoming a voluntary subscriber.

Subscribe Now

Texas cities, counties, and other public entities receive $1.07 billion in local sales tax; Highland Lakes cities see rise

6 hours ago | Editor

Sales tax receipts statewide increased 17.4 percent over this time last year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Aug. 11. The state collected $1.07 billion in local sales tax to be allocated to Texas cities, counties, transit systems, and special purpose taxing districts received.

The allocations were based on sales made in June by businesses reporting monthly sales tax and on April, May and June sales made by quarterly filers.

The following sales tax revenues reflect reports from the month of July.

MARBLE FALLS
For the month of July, Marble Falls brought in 17.57 percent more in sales tax when compared to July 2020.
▪️July 2021: $1,187,069.47
▪️July 2020: $1,009,661.09
▪️Year-to-date sales tax revenue by June 2021 is $7.85 million, up 19.18 percent from last year

BURNET
July sales tax revenue for Burnet is up 12 percent compared to August 2020.
▪️ July 2021: $305,966.67
▪️ July 2020: $273,087.25
▪️ Year-to-date sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $2.08 million, up 14.81 percent from last year

GRANITE SHOALS
July sales tax revenue for Granite Shoals is down 4.76 percent compared to July 2020.
▪️ July 2021: $43,711.25
▪️ July 2020: $45,899.72
▪️ Total sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $294,711.85, up 7.94 percent from last year

HORSESHOE BAY
July sales tax revenue for Horseshoe Bay is up 32.percent compared to July 2020.
▪️ July 2021: $210,939.16
▪️ July 2020: $158,803.76
▪️ Total sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $1.15 million, up 27.05 percent from last year

COTTONWOOD SHORES
July sales tax revenue for Cottonwood Shores is up 38.78 percent compared to June 2020.
▪️ July 2021: $30,634.94
▪️ July 2020: $22,396.53
▪️ Total sales tax revenue by July 2021 is $176,028.36, up 28.38 percent from last year

editor@thepicayune.com

Editor

See author's posts

You Might Like

PEC approves rate increase to pay for winter storm

2 hours ago | Suzanne Freeman

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 23

3 hours ago | DailyTrib.com

Cottonwood Shores deposits first American Rescue Plan check in the bank

3 hours ago | Jennifer Fierro
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 + eleven =