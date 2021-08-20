GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 23

Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.

Monday, August 23

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano

On the agenda:

● update and discussion on Llano County COVID-19 response

● discussion and possible action accepting retirement resignation of Precinct 1 Constable Gary Olferes; discussion and possible action accepting Gary Silver as replacement

● discussion and possible action to approve local order for 2021 Nov. 2 special election

Kingsland Municipal Utility District board

9 a.m. regular meeting

KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets, Kingsland

On the agenda:

● discussion and possible action on retaining independent contractor to manage Kingsland Community Center

● discussion and possible action regarding engaging an independent auditor to conduct the district’s FY 2021 audit

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

Thursday, Aug. 26

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. special meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.

