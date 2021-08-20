GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 23
Check agendas and websites to see if meetings are in person, virtual, or both.
Monday, August 23
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16, Suite B, Llano
On the agenda:
● update and discussion on Llano County COVID-19 response
● discussion and possible action accepting retirement resignation of Precinct 1 Constable Gary Olferes; discussion and possible action accepting Gary Silver as replacement
● discussion and possible action to approve local order for 2021 Nov. 2 special election
Kingsland Municipal Utility District board
9 a.m. regular meeting
KMUD office, corner of Reynolds and Ingram streets, Kingsland
● discussion and possible action on retaining independent contractor to manage Kingsland Community Center
● discussion and possible action regarding engaging an independent auditor to conduct the district’s FY 2021 audit
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the county website for more information.
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, Burnet Municipal Airport, 2402 S. Water St., Burnet
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 26
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The meeting agenda was not available at the time of publication. Check the city website for more information.