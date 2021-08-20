BHS Highlandettes give younger kids a chance to learn, perform

The Burnet High School Highlandettes are hosting a clinic Saturday, Aug. 28, for youth 4 to 12 years old, with a performance on Friday, Sept. 3, before the Burnet Bulldogs football game. Photo by Martelle Luedecke/Luedecke Photography

The award-winning Burnet High School Highlandettes drill team wants to help younger kids experience the joys of dancing and performing.

The group is hosting a Mini Highlandettes clinic on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Burnet High School dance room, 1000 The Green Mile, Burnet. The clinic is 9 a.m.-noon. There is a $25 fee which includes the clinic, a T-shirt, entry to a football game, and special seating with the Highlandettes during the game.

The clinic is for ages 4 to 12 years old.

Along with the Aug. 28 event, participants will perform before the Sept. 3 Burnet High School football game against Marble Falls.

The Highlandettes will help lead the one-day program, and share some of their insights on what they enjoy about dancing and performing.

Contact BHS Highlandettes director Caity Clinton at cclinton@burnetcisd.net for more information or with questions.

