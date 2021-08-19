Free online training available for customer service workers

Anyone interested in advancing their customer service career can now access free online training through the PATHS for Texas initiative hosted by Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area and funded through the Walmart Foundation’s Pursuit of Advanced Training in High-Demand Skills grant.

Training provided through the initiative is recognized nationally and taught by industry recognized providers.

Training for retail professionals covers topics such as the business of retail, workplace readiness, COVID-19 safety, and conflict resolution. Short-term certifications for health care professionals, including medical records specialists, dietary aides, and health information clerks, are also available as well as industry credentials for pharmacy technicians and medical assistants.

Information technology tracks are also available.

Individuals currently employed in customer service industries or those with previous customer service experience who are seeking new employment are eligible. To explore training options and register online, click here.

Employers interested in providing training opportunities to their employees can learn more by emailing businessservices@ruralcapital.net.

editor@thepicayune.com