Burnet County grand jury indicts Killeen man on child porn charges

13 hours ago | DailyTrib.com
Noah Felts

A Burnet County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Noah Felts on 17 counts of child pornography possession with the intent to promote it, a second-degree felony. Burnet County jail photo

A 20-year-old Killeen man faces up to 20 years in prison after a Burnet County grand jury indicted him on 17 counts of possessing child pornography with the intent to promote.

The grand jury handed the indictment against Noah Felts to the judge on Aug. 3. Felts was booked into the Burnet County Jail on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and released later the same day after posting bond.

According to the indictment, on or about April 25, 2019, the defendant possessed 17 different photos that depicted a youth younger than 18 years of age engaging in some type of sexual conduct. The possession of the pornographic materials took place within Burnet County, according to the indictment.

Also, according to the indictment, the defendant was aware at the time that the individuals in the photos were younger than 18 years of age when the images were taken.

All 17 charges are second-degree felonies that could bring a sentence of two to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

