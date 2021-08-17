2021-22 hunting and fishing licenses on sale

With the 2021-22 hunting season just around the corner, Texans need to renew their license or purchase a new one before heading afield. Anglers need to renew their fishing licenses as well. All hunting and fishing licenses expire Aug. 31. Courtesy photo

Dove season starts Sept. 1, kicking off the fall and winter hunting seasons and highlighting the need for all hunters and anglers to renew their licenses, announced Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials. Current hunting and fishing licenses expire Aug. 31. Licenses for the new year went on sale Aug. 15.

Annually, Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses and directly fund a multitude of conservation efforts and recreational opportunities, helping make Texas one of the best places in the country to hunt and fish. Some of the many projects made possible by license sales include fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access, and Texas game wardens.

Texans can purchase a variety of licenses online through the official TPWD website, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours, or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state, including H-E-B and Walmart.

Visit the TPWD license page for a breakdown on prices and fees.

TPWD encourages repeat license buyers to use the expedited checkout process, which speeds up re-purchasing the same license bought in recent years.

Customers can access their past and current licenses in several ways: an electronic photo of one’s license; an emailed receipt of your purchase; an account in the online license sales system; and via License Lookup in the Outdoor Annual app or the My Texas Hunt Harvest app. Hunters and anglers must still have a physical license for any activities requiring tags.

The Highland Lakes falls within the Central Zone for dove hunting with the season running Sept. 1-Oct. 31. A second season runs from Dec. 17-Jan. 14, 2022. Dove hunters will also need a migratory game bird endorsement, which costs $7, and Harvest Information Program certification, which is free.

The Super Combo License package contains a hunting and fishing license and five state endorsements at a discounted price. It’s available for $68, saving the holder $18 if those items were purchased separately. For Texans 65 and older, the Super Combo package is $32.

The archery-only white-tailed deer and wild turkey seasons run Oct- 2-Nov. 5. Archery hunters do need a $7 archery endorsement, which is also included in the Super Combo package.

Finally, the general season for white-tailed deer and wild turkey in the Highland Lakes is Nov- 6-Jan. 2, 2022.

Visit the TPWD website for more information on hunting and fishing in Texas as well as all the rules and regulations.

editor@thepicayune.com